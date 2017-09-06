As the seventh and final season of Scandal nears, fans will be dying to know what’s in store for Olivia Pope and the gang in the popular ABC drama. The cast has held their cards close to the vest when it comes to letting out any details and the new promo during The Bachelorette for the Shondaland series maintains that mystery.

The promo has Olivia (Kerry Washington) confidently walking slowly in red with familiar voices floating around, ending with her being asked, “How does it feel to be the most powerful person in the world?” She simply answers, “It feels right.” All this talk of power could be a tease of what’s to come for Olivia in the final season.

Scandal returns October 5 at 9 pm on ABC. The Shonda Rhimes-created series also stars Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus, Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.