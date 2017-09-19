Live coast-to-coast is working well for Saturday Night Live. NBC’s multi-Emmy winner will air live simultaneously around the country beginning with the season 43 premiere on September 30, with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.

Each episode will air live at: 11:30 p.m. Eastern; 10:30 p.m. Central; 9:30 p.m. Mountain and 8:30 p.m. Pacific. For the Mountain and Pacific time zones, SNL will be repeated at 11:30 p.m.

The live coast-to-coast airings that began in April grew 11% in Live + same day viewership versus what the show was averaging earlier in the season (8.3 million vs. 7.5 million, according to Nielsen.

SNL is coming off a record-breaking Emmys, with a career total of 64, picking up nine statuettes this year out of 22 nominations, including wins for Baldwin, McCarthy, cast member Kate McKinnon, and Dave Chappelle, who hosted the post-election episode in November. The series also picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series.