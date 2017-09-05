Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Saturday Church, the coming-of-age LGBTQ musical drama written and directed by first-timer Damon Cardasis. A January 2018 release is planned for theaters, on demand and digital.

The pic centers on 14-year-old Ulysses (Luca Kain), a shy and effeminate boy who finds himself “man of the house” after the death of his father. Struggling with questions about his gender identity, he encounters a vibrant transgender community, who take him to “Saturday Church,” a program for LGBTQ youth. When his double life is revealed he must find the courage to be who he truly is.

Mandy Tagger-Brockey, Adi Ezroni, Cardasis and Rebecca Miller are producers of the pic, a Spring Pictures and Round films presentation in association with 19340 Productions. Sharon Chang, Luigi Caiola, Isabel Henderson and Lia Mayer-Sommer are exec producers.