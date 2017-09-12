Will President Donald Trump read Hillary Clinton’s new book What Happened, White House correspondents asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders today, proving once and for all White House correspondents do have a sense of humor, because “Trump” and “reading.”

Sanders sniffed that she thought Trump was pretty well versed on “what happened” during the campaign. Then she sniffed some more, saying that, after Clinton ran “one of the most negative campaigns in history” she finds it sad that the “last chapter” of Clinton’s “political life” will be the “propping up of book sales with false and reckless attacks.”

Trump heads to Ft. Myers, FL on Thursday to demonstrate he’s a true leader who can bring the country together and get things done for the American people, Sanders said of her boss, who recently said the Coast Guard did a whopping lot to improve its “brand” by going to Florida to rescue people, surprising literally everyone, who did not know the Coast Guard’s “brand” needed enhancing.

Five days after a magnitude 8.1 earthquake killed at least 95 people in Mexico, Trump has scheduled a phone call with Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto to offer condolences, Sanders assured.

But mostly at today’s White House press briefing, Sanders continued to be hounded by questions about Sunday’s 60 Minutes interview with Trump’s ousted chief strategist Steve Bannon. And most of those questions were about Bannon’s claim to Charlie Rose that Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey was the biggest political mistake in modern history.

Yesterday, Sander’s response lacked vim; she’d said new information about Comey’s conduct has shown Trump was right to fire him.

Twenty-four hours later, Sanders answer was rocket-fueled. Trump was 100% right to sack Comey, she insisted, suggesting the Department of Justice might want to investigate Comey’s in-office rannygazoo. Comey set the stage for his own firing, she said, with actions that were “improper and likely could have been illegal.”

Asked if she was saying the White House would encourage the DOJ to prosecute Comey, Sanders responded, “That’s not the president’s role.

“That’s the job of the Department of Justice, and something they should certainly look at,” she said.

Trump sacked Comey last May, telling NBC News’ Lester Holt he decided to take that action because of the FBI probe into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia.

Comey later testified Trump had asked him to stop his investigation into national security advisor Michael Flynn and that he took notes after those conversations, which he then asked a a friend to share with a journalist. Trump charged that, in so doing, Comey had leaked classified information, though others have argued it was not classified.