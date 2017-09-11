EXCLUSIVE: In its second slate-bolstering deal today at Toronto, Lionsgate has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Vigilance, an action thriller that will star Sandra Bullock. The Oscar-winning Gravity star aligned to the film when it was called Cash Truck, inspired by the 2004 French film Le Convoyeur.

The film will be helmed by Narcos director Josef Wladyka from a screenplay by Ethan Erwin, Albert Hughes and John Hodge. Silver Pictures’ Joel Silver is producing and Hal Sadoff is executive producer, along with Bullock. Lionsgate will release Vigilance through its Summit Entertainment label, while IMR International is handling international sales.

It is the second major pre-buy deal today in Toronto for Lionsgate, after it acquired U.S. rights to the Roland Emmerich-directed WWII film Midway. As was the case with that deal, this one sets up Vigilance with budget and P&A for a major wide release. Both deals were set up by CAA, which also made the deal that opened Toronto on the Keanu Reeves starrer Replicas, bought by Entertainment Studios. It is evidence that the market at Toronto is broadening beyond finished films playing the festival.

“We’re excited to be working with the great Joel Silver and the incredibly talented Sandra Bullock,” said Lionsgate President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions Jason Constantine. “Vigilance brings together an amazing property, world-class filmmakers and an A-list cast in an emotional roller coaster ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Bullock plays a role that was cast as male in the original film. She plays Alex, an American who has fallen on hard times and starts a job at a London armored car company that was the target of a deadly heist. As she works her way into the confidence of the tightknit crew, it becomes apparent that she has her own mysterious agenda, and an explosive secret from her past propels the story in shocking directions‎. Bullock wrapped Ocean’s Eight and is starring in Bird Box for Netflix.

Wladyka’s directing credits include Manos Sucias and Narcos as well as Outcast, from The Walking Dead Robert Kirkman.

The deal was an easy fit for Lionsgate, which has a first-look deal with Silver Pictures. The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Constantine, Eda Kowan, EVP Acquisitions and Co-Productions, and John Biondo, EVP Business & Legal Affairs, Acquisitions and Co-Productions. CAA represents both Bullock and Wyladkya; the latter is managed by Circle of Confusion.