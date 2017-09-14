EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock has signed on to co-produce and star in an untitled original high concept comedy for Warner Bros. This puts her back in business with the studio where she made Gravity, Miss Congeniality and the just wrapped the Gary Ross-directed Ocean’s Eight. She will produce the film with Michael Bostick.

The script is being written by Lisa Addario & Joe Syracuse, the married duo that scripted Parental Guidance and Surf’s Up and just wrote a remake of Look Who’s Talking for Sony. They just directed Coup D’Etat with Michael Caine, Katie Holmes and Odeya Rush to be released in 2018.

Bostick developed the pitch with the writers through his production company Rocket Science Entertainment.

Bullock is set to star in Bird Box for Netflix, and the Josef Sladyka-directed Vigilance at Lionsgate, a remake of the 2004 French film Le Convoyeur. She’s represented by CAA and attorneys Cliff Gilbert-Lurie and Jamey Cohen at Ziffren Brittenham. The scribes are repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone, and attorney Jeff Frankel.

Courtenay Valenti, President, Production and Development, Warner Bros. Pictures, will oversee for the studio