With the topic of immigration firmly in the headlines, recently over President Trump’s decision yesterday to end the DACA program, it has become a very popular subject for TV series projects this season.

The latest is an untitled single-camera comedy (aka Sanctuary Family), which has received a script plus penalty commitment at ABC.

Written by David Feeney (New Girl, 2 Broke Girls) and to be directed by Christine Gernon (Speechless, New Girl), the comedy centers on a hard-bitten husband and empathetic wife who butt heads over the chaos created when they provide sanctuary for their undocumented nanny and her family… and come to learn, if their marriage survives, that the differences both families have aren’t as significant as their similarities. Feeney and Gernon executive produce for 20th Century Fox TV.

The David Feeney comedy joins several other recently set up projects that tackle the subject of immigrants, including undocumented.

Gina Rodriguez is producing two such projects at the CW and CBS. They are Illegal, a dramedy about the family of a teenager who was brought to the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant when he was a child, and Have Mercy, which centers around a Latina doctor who’s unable to practice when she immigrates to Miami.

CBS also bought comedy Welcome To Maine, from Austen Earl and Greg Garcia, which centers on a ninth-generation Maine family and a recent immigrant and his daughter who all must learn to embrace change when they share the same workplace in a tiny rural town.

CBS has In the Country We Love, based on the memoir by Jane the Virgin’s Diane Guerrero. And Brad Weston’s Makeready has Undocumented America, drama based on a manuscript by journalist — and DACA beneficiary — Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, with Jonás Cuarón writing.