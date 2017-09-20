The 62nd annual Samuel Goldwyn Writing Awards have announced their finalists and judges. Samuel Goldwyn Foundation president John Goldwyn and vice president Tony Goldwyn have named Emmy-nominated actress Kerry Washington, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey, and Lionsgate Executive Vice President Chris Selak as judges for this year’s competition. The awards recognize excellence in dramatic writing and are given exclusively to students at UCLA.

The finalists of the 2017 Samuel Goldwyn Writing Awards are Liz Buda for Zero Hour, Godwin Itai Jabangwe for R.O.V.E.R., Eric Mallory Morgan for Hole in the Sky and Joey Siara for Goslinged.

“The Goldwyn family has been a great friend to the University of California,” said Teri Schwartz, dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “They have contributed enormously to the education and development of our UCLA TFT students. We appreciate the Goldwyn family’s time, energy and unfailing enthusiasm for the success of our students and the next generation of storytellers. We are so very thankful for their commitment to continue the magnificent legacy of the Samuel Goldwyn Writing Awards, which began more than 60 years ago.”

The winner will be announced on October 30.