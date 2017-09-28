Last week, Samantha Bee tried, on Full Frontal to figure out if President Trump is a white nationalist. Trump clarified that point since her last Wednesday telecast, when he told rally-goers, and NFL team owners, that black people be fired for insufficient nationalism.

Cue clip of Trump, a few days after urging NFL team owners to fire the “son of a bitch” player who kneels during the national anthem, as he explained to reporters in more detail:

We have great people representing our country, especially our soldiers, our first responders. And they should be treated with respect.

“And, if anyone knows about treating soldiers and first responders with respect, it’s the guy who decided to fire transgender soldiers and deport paramedics who happen to be Dreamers,” Bee agreed.

You see what Trump is trying to do — take protests about police brutality and make it about the American flag, the TBS late-night host explained. But America is too smart to fall for that, she insisted – throwing to a clip of various Fox news personalities saying it’s about respecting the flag. That includes Laura Ingraham who, Bee said, described athletes standing during the playing of the national anthem before a game a longstanding tradition.

CNN reports the tradition was started in 2009.

“If an entire nation is going to soil its jorts over a hallowed tradition, it should at least be older than the Kanye-Swift feud!” Bee complained.

Then there are those who wonder why anyone who makes as much money as NFL players cares about people who don’t, Bee pointed out of the recent knee-taking by NFL player and team owners, in support of the First Amendment right of earlier players who knelt to protest police brutality against African Americans.

Among those wondering: Newt Gingrich, who said, on FNC, “If you’re a multi-millionaire who feels oppressed, you need a therapist, not a publicity stunt.”

“No if you’re a multi-millionaire who feels oppressed, you’re a Fox News personality, and you still need a therapist,” Bee shot back.

Then there’s the Trump supporter who told CNN they should be commending Trump for having “led us into a national conversation.”

“Hey, wow!” Bee exclaimed. “And what a conversation we’re having! Talking about black people and their owners and how they should be grateful for the privilege of working on a field. Who says Trump is taking us backwards!”