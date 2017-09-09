Salma Hayek has joined Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård The Hummingbird Project, the next film by writer/director Kim Nguyen whose new film Eye on Juliet will screen as a Special Presentation in Toronto.

Pic is set in the high-stakes game of High Frequency Trading, where winning is measured in milliseconds. Two cousins dream of building a fibre-optic cable straight between Kansas and New Jersey that will make them millionaires. What could go wrong? Item 7’s Pierre Even is producing with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, with Fred Berger of Automatik exec producing. Film starts production next month in Montreal. HanWay is selling international and CAA will sell U.S. Elevation Pictures is set to distribute the film in Canada.

Salma Hayek is represented by CAA, Management 360