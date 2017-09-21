Salma Hayek’s fundraising efforts for the victims of Mexico’s recent disasters were approaching the $300,000 mark today, a day after the actress-producer launched the Crowdrise project for Unicef.

“After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City,” Hayek says in a video on the Crowdrise page, “I was evacuated from my building. A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me. I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific.”

The American-Mexican actress and producer launched the fundraiser with her own $100,000 match contribution. Watch her video above.

Media reports today put the death toll at more than 250 following Tuesday’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City. That disaster was preceded by an 8.1-magnitude earthquake on September 8.

Tuesday’s quake is one of the deadliest since the 1985 earthquake survived by Hayek, which killed more than 5,000 people.

By mid-day today, Hayek’s day-old campaign had raised $288,662.

Both Shawn Mendes and Ricky Martin canceled Mexico City concerts this week, with promises to reschedule.

Other celebrities tweeted their support for Mexico and fundraising pleas:

Our love and support are with the people of Mexico.

Please donate to help the victims of Tuesday's earthquake.https://t.co/HtcrZXwcSz — Tenacious D (@RealTenaciousD) September 21, 2017

Dear Lord. Heart breaking. Pray they get thise children out. #mexicoearthquake https://t.co/Co6CqqNhPP — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) September 21, 2017

Heartbreaking footage from Mexico. I was there just last month. You can donate to Oxfam's appeal, as I have, here: https://t.co/NSHXjnKB54 💔 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 20, 2017