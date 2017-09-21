Salma Hayek’s fundraising efforts for the victims of Mexico’s recent disasters were approaching the $300,000 mark today, a day after the actress-producer launched the Crowdrise project for Unicef.
“After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City,” Hayek says in a video on the Crowdrise page, “I was evacuated from my building. A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me. I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific.”
The American-Mexican actress and producer launched the fundraiser with her own $100,000 match contribution. Watch her video above.
Media reports today put the death toll at more than 250 following Tuesday’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City. That disaster was preceded by an 8.1-magnitude earthquake on September 8.
Tuesday’s quake is one of the deadliest since the 1985 earthquake survived by Hayek, which killed more than 5,000 people.
By mid-day today, Hayek’s day-old campaign had raised $288,662.
Both Shawn Mendes and Ricky Martin canceled Mexico City concerts this week, with promises to reschedule.
Other celebrities tweeted their support for Mexico and fundraising pleas: