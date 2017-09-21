Ahead of the November Season 1 premiere, David Lim (Quantico) has been promoted to series regular on CBS drama series S.W.A.T.

Lim plays Victor Tan, a relatively new S.W.A.T. officer who made his name in the Hollywood division before advancing to the heights of the LAPD and Metro S.W.A.T. Tan has a nose for action and a willingness to place a bet on anything. He uses his confidential informants in the community to help Hondo (Shemar Moore) and the rest of their team capture the city’s toughest criminals.

“A couple weeks before shooting began, our pilot director Justin Lin felt the S.W.A.T. team needed one more member to feel complete. Justin, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and I remembered David Lim, who had really impressed us in an audition for a different role. We quickly created the role of Victor Tan and were lucky enough to cast David,” said S.W.A.T. executive producer Shawn Ryan. “Seeing his great work in the pilot, as well as in subsequent early episodes, convinced us to promote him to series regular, and we are thrilled to have him join our official S.W.A.T. team, both on camera and off.”

Inspired by the film of the same name, S.W.A.T. centers around a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. sergeant who’s torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenneth Johnson, Peter Onorati and Jay Harrington star.

The series is produced by MiddKid Productions, Original Film, Perfect Storm Entertainment and Wyandotte Entertainment in association with CBS Television Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Lim most recently was seen in a key recurring role on ABC’s Quantico. His other TV credits include guest roles on Supergirl, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Castle, Hollywood Heights, 90210 and CBS’ Criminal Minds.

S.W.A.T. premieres Thursday, November 2 at 10 PM on CBS.