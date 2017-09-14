Jeff Refold will be staying around Ryan Seacrest Enterprises for a long while. The company has extended the COO/CFO’s contract in a multiyear deal.

The Los Angeles-based Refold, a longtime Seacrest adviser, initially joined Ryan Seacrest Productions in 2008 as its Chief Financial Officer, then added the Chief Operations Officer role for Ryan Seacrest Enterprises in 2013. He oversees the day-to-day business operations and finance of Seacrest’s businesses, including the production company, and participates in strategic expansion activities including investments, acquisitions and corporate development. He also serves on the board of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Seacrest earlier this year also extended a multi-year deal with Kelly Mullens Brown, President of Strategy, Marketing & Communications at Ryan Seacrest Enterprises, and added the title President of RSD Lifestyle, Inc.

The news comes on the heels of RSP renewing a contract with its scripted division head Nina Wass, upon the closing of a new scripted development deal with ABC Studios.