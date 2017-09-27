In a new promo for the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, host Ryan Gosling gives a dramatic, noir-ish voiceover reminiscent of Drive as we see the iconic cityscape of New York. Marking his second time hosting the show, he remembers how it was a thrill and a rush the first time around — but he insists that he only gave a small part of himself.

“This time, I’m going got give the world my soul” he says. “Something they will never…ever forget.”

Afterwards, it immediately cuts to him getting into some trouble with security at 30 Rock.

Gosling first hosted SNL in December 2015 and his comedy chops shined. As the first host of the 43rd season of NBC’s Emmy Award-winning comedy institution, he is sure to deliver more laughs and promote his upcoming movie Blade Runner 2049. He will be joined by musical guest Jay Z as well as recently announced cast members Heidi Gardner, Luke Null, and Chris Redd.

The season premiere of SNL is on September 30 and will continue to air live coast-to-coast at 8:30 PM PST/ 11:30 PM ET on NBC.