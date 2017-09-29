EXCLUSIVE: Brian d’Arcy James, the Spotlight and Molly’s Game actor, has landed the role of the seventh man in space, Joseph A. Walker, in Universal’s Neil Armstrong pic First Man.

Walker was Armstrong’s secondary boss who flew the world’s first two spaceplane fights in 1963. James joins a cast that includes Ryan Gosling as Armstrong, Corey Stoll as Buzz Aldrin, Jon Bernthal as Dave Scott, Kyle Chandler as Deke Slayton and Claire Foy as Janet Shearon. Based on James R. Hansen’s book, First Man follows Armstrong’s journey to the moon. First Man hits theaters on Oct. 12, 2018.

In addition to Molly’s Game opening on Nov. 22, James can be seen in Sony Classics’ Watergate “Deep Throat” biopic Mark Felt: The Man Who Who Brought Down the White House which is opening today in New York and Los Angeles. James plays Robert Kunkel, one of the FBI agents in Felt’s division. In Molly’s Game he’s hedge fund poker player who assists Molly Bloom in raising her high stakes games. In addition, the three-time Tony nominee has Netflix’s 1922 streaming on Oct. 10 and he’s busy filming season of 13 Reasons Why.

James is represented by Gersh and Thruline.