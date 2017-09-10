RuPaul Charles switched networks and won again – picking up his second consecutive Emmy for Best Host of a Reality or Reality-Competition program, after being snubbed for years.

Last year the RuPaul’s Drag Race win was a history making major win for LogoTV; this year his win goes in the tally of VH1, on which network he enjoyed his highest rated season.

Tonight’s win marks only the third time the best reality show host Emmy has been landed by a cable series; Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn having won in 2013 for Lifetime’s Project Runway.

Last year at this time RuPaul gave what was maybe the best acceptance speech of the night: “Earlier this year I was quoted saying I’d rather have an enema than an Emmy. But thanks to the Television Academy, I can have both!”

Tonight, sadly, he was a no show.