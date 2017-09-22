Emma Kenney, a series regular on Showtime’s Shameless, has joined the cast of ABC’s reboot of Roseanne. She has been set to play the daughter of Darlene and David Connor in the revival of the series; Sara Gilbert is returning as Darlene and Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki is expected to return as David.

Rosenne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke also return for the new take on the Connor clan. Production on an eight-episode run is set to begin next month for an early 2018 premiere.

Kenney has played Debbie Gallagher for the entire duration of Shameless‘ run, so she knows about playing a kid in a dysfunctional family (spoiler alert: no TV family can touch the Gallaghers for dysfunction). That series returns for its eighth season November 5.

Barr is executive producing Roseanne with Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez. The series hails from Carsey-Werner Television.