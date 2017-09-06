Former MGM Studios TV Group & Digital president Roma Khanna has been named CEO of Revolt Media and TV. At the music-themed digital cable network, founded by chairman Sean Combs and backed by Comcast, Khanna will fill the void left by the departure of original Revolt TV CEO Keith T. Clinkscales who left a year ago.

Khanna, who will report to the Board of Directors and Combs, will be tasked with expanding Revolt’s presence across multiple platforms globally and produce and distribute premium short- and long-form content under the Revolt brand.

“As Revolt continues to grow as a brand and expand globally, I knew we needed a seasoned executive with a proven track record to keep the momentum going and help me lead the network into the future,” said Combs. “Roma is that person. She has the experience and tenacity to build on Revolt’s success and as we continue to influence content and culture around the world.”

Revolt’s current lineup of originals include the interview-based Drink Champs and The Breakfast Club. Music will continue to be the driving force behind the network’s programming. In the short term, Khanna told Deadline she plans to focus on short-form content for various platforms, with scripted series considered “a natural evolution” in the future.

“After decades of building large scale businesses in TV and media, I am excited to have the opportunity to work alongside visionary Sean Combs to get hands-on and redefine content models with a view to building a modern, relevant, global cultural brand,” said Khanna.

Under her leadership, MGM Television Studios produced such series as Vikings for History, Fargo for FX and Teen Wolf for MTV, with Hulu’s breakout Handmaid’s Tale also developed on her watch. Prior to MGM, Khanna served as the President of NBC Universal’s International Networks and Digital Initiatives, where she oversaw NBC Universal’s global cable entertainment channel portfolio growing it from 14 to over 70 channels worldwide.

Launched in October 2013, Revolt was among the new minority-owned channels Comcast committed to carry when seeking approval for the merger with NBCUniversal. For more than a year, Comcast was Revolt’s main distributor. Revolt expanded its coverage in 2015, signing pacts with A&T U-verse and DirecTV. The net is currently also on Charter Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, CenturyLink Prism TV, Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comporium and Cincinnati Bell, as well as OTT platforms FuboTV and FilmOn.