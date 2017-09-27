Indie producer Nevision has pacted with Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions to co-produce Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge, the documentary about the groundbreaking and often controversial music magazine for HBO and Sky Arts.

The doc series, to be launched internationally at MIPCOM 2017, is in production and set to air on HBO in early November, and then in the U.K. on the Sky Arts channel November 10.

The doc’s timing marks the publication’s 50th anniversary, and also comes in the wake of co-founder and publisher Jann Wenner’s announcement that he is selling his controlling stake in the longtime (if faded) countercultural bible.

Kew Media Group, a partner with Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, is on board with Stories From The Edge as global distribution partner and secured the UK broadcast deal with Sky.

Jigsaw’s Gibney and Blair Foster will direct and will executive produce with Wenner and Nevision’s James Cabourne. Jigsaw’s Richard Perello and Stacey Offman will Co-Executive Produce.

The logline: Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge will show the emergence of the magazine, the superb and ground-breaking work of its writers and its impact on society. Rather than being a celebration of a business enterprise, the documentary will chronicle some of the great journalistic stories, storytellers and music makers of the last fifty years. It’s an insider’s look at how some incredibly talented writers reflected the ethic of rock ‘n’ roll culture.

The doc will include audio interviews with such iconic figures as Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and John Lennon, along with previously unheard recordings from Rolling Stone journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson.