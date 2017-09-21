Angus Wall and Linda Carlson’s Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment has tapped former Thunder Road Pictures exec Kent Kubana as EVP Feature Film and Television Development. In his new role, Kubena will oversee all of the the production company’s feature film and TV projects, scripted and unscripted. His appointment comes on the heels of Rock Paper Scissors’ recently announced first-look deal with Paramount TV and Anonymous Content.

Kubena moves to Rock Paper Scissors after nine years at Thunder Road (Sicario, John Wick series). There he also was charged with overseeing film and TV development, including executive producing the upcoming Weinstein Company release Hotel Mumbai, starring Oscar nominee Dev Patel and Armie Hammer, and the action film 24 Hours to Live starring Ethan Hawke, the latter set to be released by Saban Films in December.

Prior to Thunder Road, Kubena served in the same capacity at Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner’s 2929 Productions, and before that at Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s LivePlanet/Pearl Street Productions where he co-produced the Emmy-nominated Project Greenlight.

“I have been blessed with this opportunity to join Angus, Linda and their incredible team at RPSE,” said Kubena. “I’m extremely grateful to Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and all my Thunder Road friends for an amazing decade, and could not be more excited about helping launch this next chapter at RPSE.”