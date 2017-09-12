EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s adaptation of Robotech found its director in Andy Muschietti back in July and now Jason Fuchs is on board to write the screenplay for the feature based on the popular ’80s anime TV series.

Fuchs, who co-wrote the story for Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman with Zack Snyder and Allan Heinsberg, will be working with Muschetti to create the new Rototech from scratch, I’ve learned.

The high priority Robotech takes place in an era when Earth has developed giant robots from the technology of an alien spacecraft that crashed on a South Pacific island. The residents of the third planet from the sun are now using that converted tech to fight off an impending alien invasion – AKA big tentpole stuff.

Based on the Harmony Gold USA and Japan’s Tatsunoko Productions TV show, the big screen version will be produced by Barbara Muschietti, Andy’s sister and creative partner, Mark Canton and Gianni Nunnari. David Hopwood will be overseeing for Canton while Shannon Gaulding is doing the same for Hollywood Gang. Frank and Jehan Agrama, who produced the original TV series, brought the project in.

Having made his blockbuster bones with Ice Age: Continental Drift back in 2012, Fuchs’ saw his Pan script hit the Black List the following year. Directed by Joe Wright from Fuch’s script, the Peter Pan prequel of sorts came out in 2015

Fuchs is repped by WME and Brookside Artist Management.