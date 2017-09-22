EXCLUSIVE: Rob Morrow is set to join Nat Wolff and Alexander Skarsgård in The Kill Team, the Afghanistan War drama from writer-director Dan Krauss based on his 2013 documentary. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey are producing.

Based on the true story told in the docu, The Kill Team centers on Adam (Wolff), an eager American soldier who doesn’t fit in with his rowdy, trigger-happy squad and is coerced by his new sergeant (Skarsgård) into killing civilians against his will — or be killed by his own comrades if he blows the whistle on the scheme. Morrow will play Adam’s father, a former Marine who is proud of his son but becomes concerned when he learns that Adam’s unit is not what he signed up for.

Morrow is next up in the Lifetime original movie Flint, directed by Bruce Beresford and starring Queen Latifah. He also recurs on Showtime’s Billions and ABC’s Designated Survivor, and he is directing on Freeform’s The Fosters.

Morrow is repped by Gersh and Silver Lining Entertainment.