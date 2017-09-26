Fox has handed a second big commitment to a multi-camera comedy from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia masterminds Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton. Following the pilot order to Cool Kids, the network has given a pilot production commitment to a blue-collar family comedy executive produced by the trio and written by McElhenney and former It’s Always Sunny executive producer Rob Rosell.

Fox

Cool Kids got the pilot green light off a finished script. The untitled McElhenney/Risell project, from 20th Century Fox TV, was bought as a pitch, thus the pilot production commitment, but I hear it is fully expected to go to pilot once the script is written. Both buys are part of a big multi-camera push at Fox this season.

The McElhenney/Rosell project is described as a show about an unconventional family in working-class America. McElhenney, Rosell, Day and Howerton executive produce alongside 3 Arts’ Nick Frenkel.

Rosell, who is under an overall deal at 20th TV, currently writes on the studio’s Fox comedy series The Mick. He is repped by CAA. McElhenney is with WME.