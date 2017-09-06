EXCLUSIVE: International advocacy organization Global Citizen and Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group announced a partnership today to create impactful, socially relevant content.

Their debut project, Louder Together: A Global Citizen Documentary, From New York to Mumbai, is a feature documentary with eight companion short films chronicling the 2016 editions of the iconic Global Citizens Festivals in New York’s Central Park and Mumbai, India and the journey fans on two continents undertook to earn their tickets for free to be a part of these celebrations. Performers and special guests at the 2016 events and featured in the documentary include Rihanna, Coldplay, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato, Metallica, A.R. Rahman, Amitabh Bachchan, Usher, Eddie Vedder, Ellie Goulding and more. Global Citizen has organized its annual music festivals in New York since 2012. Chris Martin of Coldplay assumed the role of curator of the events in 2015, making a 15-year commitment to do so.

Rihanna, right, performs at Central Park Global Citizen concert. Shutterstock

Louder Together, which is narrated by Hugh Jackman, will be available digitally, free-to-air in the United States through Verizon’s go90 platform. Jackman, along with his wife Deborra-lee Furness, have hosted the festival several times. Ryan Gall and Marcus Ganey directed the project, which was executive produced by Jackman, Amritraj, Hugh Evans and Craig Galvin. Louder Together is produced by Ryan Gall and Matthew MacDonald-Turner and associate produced by Katie Hill, Andrew Kirk, Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr. The film is presented by Global Citizen and Hyde Park Entertainment, produced in association with Riot House.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Hugh and the entire Global Citizens team on entertainment content that is socially relevant and timely,” said Amritraj. “Our goal is to create compelling, diverse stories that shine a spotlight on the world’s biggest challenges.” Amritraj was recently named the first United Nations India Goodwill Ambassador for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said, “In 2016 Global Citizens on different sides of the world – in New York and Mumbai – transformed their cities into arenas of advocacy in the fight to end extreme poverty. The energy, passion, and determination we see throughout Louder Together exemplifies the heart of this movement. We are so proud to be partnering with Complex and Hyde Park to be able to tell this story and highlight the impact of this movement.”

Gall said, “It’s an inspiring feeling you get when you’re at a Global Citizens Festival, surrounded by thousands of people who all took action to get there. Our hope in making this film is that we capture some of that energy you feel when you’re there and urge more citizens to start using their voice to create real change.”

Global Citizen is a social action platform, that engages people to be a community and take on the world’s biggest challenges and make a social difference. Global Citizen believes extreme poverty can be ended by 2030, because of the collective actions of Global Citizens around the world.