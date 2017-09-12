Almost two months before the Season 2 debut of Ride With Norman Reedus, AMC announced today that the biker travel show with The Walking Dead actor has been kick started for a third season.

While Season 3 of Ride is expected to hit small screen road in 2018, the fall of 2017 will also see some TWD double trouble this fall. The zombie apocalypse blockbuster returns for its eighth season on October 22 and Ride’s second season will launch on November 5 at 11 PM ET. Season 2 of Ride, which I quite called a “joyride” when it debuted in June 2016, was announced last September.

If TWD fans aren’t already over the moon about following the actor who plays Daryl Dixon around America on Ride, the first episode of Season will see Jeffrey Dean Morgan joining Reedus. The actor who portrays villain Negan on the series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics will take to the road in Spain with his fellow biker buff. Close personal friends, the trip had been hinted at by both actors on social media earlier in the year.

“There’s not much I love more than riding my bike on an open road with good friends,” said Reedus today about the new season and the Season 3 pickup. “The fact that I get to do that as my job is a dream come true. I’m super stoked for people to watch the upcoming season and can’t wait to start shooting three soon.”

No word on who will be riding with Reedus in Season 3 or if we will see the return of Easy Rider legend Peter Fonda but Season 2 will see Dave Chappelle in Georgia with the TWD star and chef Mario Batali cruising around NYC.

Ride with Norman Reedus is produced by Left/Right Productions. Executive producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Anneka Jones and Reedus.