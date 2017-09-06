EXCLUSIVE: The cast of Nappily Ever After just got a little bit more divine with American Gods star Ricky Whittle joining the Haifaa Al-Mansour directed Netflix movie.

As production on Season 2 of the Bryan Fuller and Michael Green executive produced drama from Starz based on Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed book starts to gear up, Whittle is already on the Atlanta set of Nappily, I hear. Filming actually started on August 28 on the Sanaa Lathan starring pic based on Trisha R. Thomas’ 2000 novel.

Nappily Ever After focuses on the Lathan portrayed Violet Jones, who has a revelation of what her life is and what she wants it to be after an accident of sorts at the hairdresser. In the film, UK-born 100 alum Whittle plays Clint, a doctor from London who has a long-term relationship with Violet. The duo separate when Whittle’s character begins to feel he doesn’t really know Violet, no matter how close they are or want to be.

From an original script by Tina Chism with rewrites from Lisa Loomer, Adam Brooks and Gina Prince-Bythewood, the Ernie Hudson co-starring Nappily saw Lynn Whitfield added to the cast last month. The Greenleaf actress is playing the mother of Lathan’s character. Director Al-Mansour will be having a separate moment in the TIFF spotlight this month. The Saudi-born filmmaker’s Mary Shelly with Eli Fanning is set to screen at the Toronto festival, opening today.

Whittle is represented by Untitled Entertainment, TalentWorks, Denton Brierley and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Season 2 of American Gods is expected to premiere next year. There is no set launch date for Nappily Ever After yet.