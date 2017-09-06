EXCLUSIVE: Put Rian Johnson atop the short list of directors who might replace the recently departed Colin Trevorrow in Star Wars: Episode IX. Insiders said that nothing is done yet, but that prospect is certainly in the air right now. The Looper helmer fit seamlessly into the Lucasfilm machine, which is no small feat given the number of star directors who’ve been chewed up and spat out under the “creative differences” line in exiting Star Wars movies.
Deadline was first to tell you that Ron Howard was the top choice to replace Phil Lord & Chris Miller as director of the Han Solo spinoff movie, and that came to pass. If Johnson, who directed the December 15-launching Star Wars: The Last Jedi, does in fact come back to take the reins of the next movie, it somehow would seem like destiny. When Deadline revealed that the Looper helmer was being hired to take on Star Wars, the original intention was for him to direct two movies. Stay tuned. It might come to pass.
The other takeaway regarding the exit of Trevorrow is that when it comes to the billion-dollar Disney silo machine, the auteur director takes a back seat to the star studio chief. In this collision of art and extreme commerce, directors who are changeable are the ones who succeed in these kinds of films. We’ve seen Marvel’s Kevin Feige replace directors of Marvel superhero movies and rule with an authoritative my-way-or-the-highway mind-set that has led to an unprecedented string of audience-pleasing blockbuster hits. We are seeing the same thing with Kathy Kennedy on the Lucasfilm side. We’ve now seen the Jurassic World helmer Trevorrow follow Lord and Miller out the door, which followed the previous exit of Josh Trank. And the sort-of exit of Gareth Edwards, who completed principal photography on the spinoff Rogue One, but it is the worst-kept secret in Hollywood that Tony Gilroy supervised the directing of the re-shoots that put Rogue One back on track as another billion-dollar-grossing Star Wars film.
Lord & Miller are being mentioned possibly to return to direct the DC pic The Flash (though Robert Zemeckis also has been mentioned for that film); maybe Trevorrow will step back in and direct the third Jurassic World sequel, after Juan Antonio Bayona helmed the second one? The Star Wars director fallout is creating a lot of intrigue around town.
This is the #1 best case scenario for Disney from a PR move and potentially for the quality of Episode 9 as a film. This will get people even more excited for The Last Jedi as it shows confidence in Johnson.
I hope Episode 9 gets pushed to Christmas 2019 as it’s already going to be weird having Han Solo in May 2018. 1 Star Wars movie is plenty. That’s an easy $1-2 billion for Disney and then billions and billions more off of merchandise. This is a sustainable model. Increasing it to 2-3 Star Wars films a year will not bode well for the longevity of Star Wars, which Disney really wants for the sake of Star Wars Land at both Disneyland and Disney World and because it is arguably the most valuable property in the world.
Back in the day when the first three came out the rumor was exactly what happened. “There’ll be 9 of them. Three now, three later then three more probably 15 years from now to rap it all up when they’re all old.” (We were idiot kids. 15 years was a loooong time.)
The Force Awakens did CRAZY numbers but adjusted for inflation it’s currently 11th far behind #6 Titanic.
Does the franchise have enough in it to carry on as big as the original 3? i know that sounds crazy but one movie spawned 8 sequels because the first three were such a big hit. Is the simple act of rebirthing it with new characters to carry it into the future enough to make people care? Star Wars is obviously a VERY big deal…I don’t question that in any way! But with so many different entertainment options available today are these new four characters: Rey, Poe, Finn & Kylo Ren enough of a draw to keep the storyline resonating with audiences?
it can never be like it was the first time for sure. But might it peter out? It’s not a Bond movie. You can’t pop a new actor in. These stories work because we’ve cared about the original characters for 40 years.
