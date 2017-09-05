EXCLUSIVE: The John F. Kennedy assassination limited series 11.22.63 helped usher in high-end original scripted programming on Hulu. Now the streaming network is developing another high-profile limited series about Kennedy’s bother, Robert, with Chris Pine set to portray the charismatic politician. The untitled RFK Project hails from Todd E. Kessler (The Good Wife), Overbrook Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV Studios.

Like 11.22.63, the RFK limited series is based on a book, Larry Tye’s bestselling political biography Bobby Kennedy: The Making Of A Liberal Icon, published in 2016 by Random House.

Kessler will pen the adaptation and executive produce with Pine, Overbrook’s James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett as well as Tye.

The Making Of A Liberal Icon paints a detailed portrait of Bobby Kennedy as a bare-knuckle operative, cynical White House insider and romantic visionary. The biography was based on hundreds of interviews with Kennedy intimates, including his widow, Ethel, and access to unpublished memoirs, unreleased government files, and boxes of Kennedy papers that had been locked away for some 40 years.

Pine, coming off the record-breaking boxoffice success of Wonder Woman, in which he played the male lead opposite Gal Gadot, is currently filming David Mackenzie’s Outlaw King and will next be seen in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle In Time. Additionally, Pine recently reteamed with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for One Day She’ll Darken, a six-episode limited drama that received a straight-to-series order at TNT.

Kessler, whose series credits also include The Unit and Nashville and Rome, is repped by CAA, Robyn Meisinger, and attorney Jared Levine. Pine is reppted by CAA, John Carrabino Management, and Gendler & Kelly. Tye is repped by CAA and Jill Kneerim and Lucy Cleland of Kneerim & Williams. Overbrook is repped by CAA.