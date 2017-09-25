Fox has a move-in date for Rent, its live production of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical: The show will go on January 27, the Sunday between the NFL Conference Championship Games and Super Bowl LIII.

A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Bohème, and set in New York City’s gritty East Village, Rent tells the story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. The show premiered on Broadway in April 1996 and ran to September 2008. It scored 10 Tony noms and won four, including Best Musical, Book and Score, the latter two for the late Jonathan Larson. The originally was produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and New York Theatre Workshop.

Additional details of Fox’s live production, including cast and crew, will be announced later, the network said.

Executive produced by Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Al Larson, Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine, Rent will be the next Fox live musical event after A Christmas Story, which airs December 17.