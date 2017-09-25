On a day full of criticisms from Donald Trump, political protests, linked arms, players taking a knee or not coming on the field during the National Anthem and renewed pleas for unity from the league NBC and the NFL took a hit last night on .

In metered market numbers, the primetime match-up between the 27-10 winning Washington Redskins and the Oakland Raiders snared an 11.6/20.

The worst SNF has performed this season so far, that’s an 8% dip from the early numbers of last week’s Atlanta Falcon’s 34-23 win over the Green Bay Packers. Gaining cheers and boos from fans at FedEx Field in Maryland last night, the third week of SNF for the 2017-2018 season declined 10% from early numbers of the comparable game of last year on September 25, 2016.

Last night’s SNF peaked with a 12.5/20 during the second quarter at 9 – 9:30 PM ET. Not that such a number can feel good to the NFL with ratings down double-digits this season so far after taking a similar tackle last year.

These SNF numbers come on top of a tense Sunday that saw games across the nation under a new spotlight for how they would respond to Trump’s blasts of Friday at a speech in Alabama and on social media. Started by currently unemployed quarterback and then San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick over a year ago, a number of NFL players have been publicly protesting police brutality and racial injustice by not standing for the National Anthem. It was a move that the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host and football fan decried though the ever ratings conscious Trump later said in a tweet on Sunday that linking arms was OK.

Linking arms in what the D.C team did last night while the nearly every single Raiders players stayed on the bench during the National Anthem before the game on the Comcast-owned net.

Originally reporting from 50 of 56 markets due to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Florida, the far less politically charged and Emmy Awards battling September 17 SNF went on to snag 20.2 million viewers. That final NBC viewership number was down 17% from the official SNF kickoff on September 10.

Of course, while undoubtedly dominant, SNF wasn’t the only action on the small screen. Pushed back nearly 20-minutes because of NFL overruns, CBS had the Oprah Winfrey debuting and 50th anniversary season premiere of 60 Minutes and the one and only broadcast of the new Star Trek Discovery, which is to be found on CBS All Access.

We’ll update with more SNF results and the Discovery, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome and more numbers as we get them. In the meantime, here are the top markets for last night’s SNF: