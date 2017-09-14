“When I was in Moscow,” a male voice intones during 20th Century Fox’s first trailer for its spy thriller Red Sparrow, “I heard about a program of young officers trained to seduce and manipulate. To use their bodies. To use everything. They call them sparrows. That’s what she is.”

“She” is Jennifer Lawrence’s title character, a prima ballerina named Dominika Egorova whose career-ending injury has her seeking other options, like becoming a deadly secret agent.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, Red Sparrow, judging by the trailer, won’t skimp on style. We see its star in a variety of wigs (dark auburn, long blond, short blond) and dresses (red, black, shiny, slinky) as she does all sorts of femme fatale stuff. There’s some (seeming) escort work, a death by garrote, motorcycle joyriding and a quick double-take by a swimsuited Joel Edgerton as the Sparrow struts by in bathing gear nearly as skimpy as his own.

In addition to Lawrence (who hits screens tomorrow in Mother!, Darren Aronofsky’s Rosemary’s Baby-meets-the Book of Genesis thriller) and Edgerton (who plays a CIA agent), Red Sparrow also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons.

Francis Lawrence directs from a screenplay by Justin Haythe, based on the book by Jason Matthews. Peter Chernin, Steve Zaillian and Jenno Topping produce.

Fox releases Red Sparrow March 2. Check out the trailer above.