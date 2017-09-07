Red Roses, Green Gold, a new musical featuring songs by Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, has booked Greenwich Village’s Minetta Lane Theatre for a run set to begin October 11 and open October 29. Directed and choreographed by Rachel Klein, with a book by Michael Norman Mann, Red Roses, Green Gold will feature additional songs by Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, Bob Weir, and Greg Anton, with musical supervision and arrangements by Jeff Chimenti, Deadfolks all.

The show is being produced by MWM Live, which under its former name, Relevant Theatricals, mounted the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet.

Set in 1920s Maryland, Red Roses, Green Gold “tells the fantastical and comedic tale of Jackson Jones and his family of swindlers as they gamble their way to love and riches,” the producers said Thursday in announcing the show. It will feature a cast of eight actor-musicians lead by musical supervisor and arranger Chimenti on keyboards. Also signed on for the trip are Brian Russell Carey, Maggie Hollinbeck, David Park, Michael McCoy Reilly, Natalie Storrs, Debbie Christine Tjong, Michael Viruet and Scott Wakefield.