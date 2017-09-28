It is game-set-match time for Amazon’s Red Oaks, the 1980s country club-set comedy that is launching its third and final season beginning October 20. The renewal gave creators Gregory Jacobs and Joe Gangemi the leeway to wrap up the story that revolves around Craig Roberts’ David, his pals, his parents and his sometimes-girlfriend (Alexandra Socha) as they all figure out how to grow up.

The new season is set in 1987, when David is trying to make it in the film biz in New York and the Japanese are kicking the tires on buying Red Oaks Country Club while its owner (Paul Reiser) sits in prison. Richard Kind, Jennifer Grey, Oliver Cooper, Ennis Esmer, Gina Gershon and Alexandra Turschen co-star in the series exec produced by Jacobs, Gangemi, David Gordon Green and Steven Soderberg.

Possibly overshadowed a bit by Amazon’s successful dramas Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle and The Man in the High Castle, Red Oaks looks again to have chops as it ends its run. So crank up the Scandal, check out the trailer above, and see if you agree.