Buzz mounts at the Toronto Film Festival, but for theatrical releases, the specialties have been taking it slow this weekend. IFC Films’ J.D. Salinger biopic Rebel In the Rye easily had the best start among the few reporting newcomers, grossing $44,280 in its initial four locations. The Orchard opened documentary Trophy with an exclusive run Friday taking in $3,474, while China Lion bowed its last-minute pick-up Twenty Two with 11 runs for a $20K weekend. A bright spot was PBS Distribution’s Sundance doc Dolores, which grossed a solid $53,610 in five theaters in its second frame. Pantelion/Lionsgate’s Do It Like an Hombre remained in 382 locations in its second weekend grossing $375K and IFC Films added runs for historical drama Viceroy’s House grossing over $148K in week 2. TWC’s Tulip Fever went slow with some added runs in its second frame grossing $285,300 in 772 theaters. And Sony Pictures Classics’ Maudie crossed $6M thirteen weeks into its theatrical release.

NEW RELEASES

Rebel In the Rye (IFC Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $44,280, Average $11,070

Trophy (The Orchard) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $3,474

Twenty Two (China Lion) NEW [11 Theaters] Weekend $20,000, Average $1,818

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Do It Like An Hombre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 2 [382 Theaters] Weekend $375,000, Average $982, Cume $2,021,851

Dolores (PBS Distribution) Week 2 [5 Theaters] Weekend $53,610, Average $10,722, Cume $70,900

Heat And Dust (Cohen Media Group) Week 2 [2 Theaters] Weekend $1,944, Average $972, Cume $19,855

Tulip Fever (The Weinstein Company) Week 2 [772 Theaters] Weekend $285,300, Average $370, Cume $1,935,520

Viceroy’s House (IFC Films) Week 2 [41 Theaters] Weekend $148,461, Average $3,621, Cume $220,214

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Beach Rats (Neon) Week 3 [34 Theaters] Weekend $72,591, Average $2,135, Cume $208,446

Polina (Oscilloscope) Week 3 [15 Theaters] Weekend $23,000, Average $1,533, Cume $75,663

Served Like A Girl (Entertainment Studios Motion) Week 3 [1 Theater] Weekend $505, Cume $8,153

California Typewriter (Gravitas Ventures) Week 4 [16 Theaters] Weekend $21,551, Average $1,347, Cume $92,827

Crown Heights (Amazon Studios/IFC Films) Week 4 [99 Theaters] Weekend $36,630, Average $370, Cume $213,630

Gook (Samuel Goldwyn Films) Week 4 [20 Theaters] Weekend $20,385, Average $1,019, Cume $223,222

Marjorie Prime (FilmRise) Week 4 [12 Theaters] Weekend $22,000, Average $1,833, Cume $127,614

Patti Cake$ (Fox Searchlight) Week 4 [189 Theaters] Weekend $68,000, Average $360, Cume $722,496

Good Time (A24) Week 5 [75 Theaters] Weekend $67,680, Average $902, Cume $1,879,121

Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 5 [200 Theaters] Weekend $152,865, Average $764, Cume $2,752,965

The Only Living Boy In New York (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 5 [23 Theaters] Weekend $12,360, Average $537, Cume $608,764

The Trip To Spain (IFC Films) Week 5 [125 Theaters] Weekend $125,000, Average $1,000, Cume $775,271

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 6 [36 Theaters] Weekend $90,702, Average $2,520, Cume $526,557

We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (Purdie Distribution) Week 6 [7 Theaters] Weekend $2,044, Average $292, Cume $108,383

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 6 [2,890 Theaters] Weekend $3,210,200, Average $1,111, Cume $25,002,192

Menashe (A24) Week 7 [117 Theaters] Weekend $123,540, Average $1,056, Cume $1,467,624

The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 11 [13 Theaters] Weekend $15,320, Average $1,178, Cume $1,623,366

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 12 [535 Theaters] Weekend $480,000, Average $897, Cume $42,028,894

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 13 [17 Theaters] Weekend $15,000, Average $882, Cume $609,578

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 13 [79 Theaters] Weekend $43,894, Average $556, Cume $6,017,821

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 14 [29 Theaters] Weekend $11,739, Average $405, Cume $4,071,497

Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 15 [15 Theaters] Weekend $617, Average $154, Cume $394,550