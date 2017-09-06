HBO has renewed Real Time With Bill Maher for two more seasons. The deal will take the show through Season 17, scheduled for 2019 and Season 18 scheduled for 2020. It also includes Maher’s 11th stand-up special on the network and a retrospective special highlighting memorable moments from Real Time’s previous seasons.

“We are incredibly proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Bill Maher,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming. “As part of the HBO family for nearly 30 years, Bill’s distinctive point of view, coupled with his passion and commitment to insightful and informative entertainment, has remained unparalleled.”

“I’m extraordinarily grateful to HBO for one of the great relationships of my life, and I applaud their efforts to fight ageism by signing me to this extended deal,” says Maher.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in ten HBO solo specials to date. He is also an executive producer of the innovative news magazine show Vice, which is now in its fifth season on HBO.