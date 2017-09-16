Adopting a good ol’ boy accents while lamenting federal overreach, Bill Maher wrapped up tonight’s Real Time episode with a New Rule: The “States’ Rights” issue now belongs to liberals.

Noting that California Gov. Jerry Brown favors a separate climate treaty between his state and China “in defiance of the federal government,” Maher launched into an extended bit about liberals finally getting the chance to tell the feds to keep its hands off.

“We’re just following in a long and hallowed conservative tradition called States’ Rights,” Maher said, setting up the New Rules comic routine that ends each episode. “We believe in sanctuary cities and climate control and women’s rights.” Adopting his best George Wallace drawl, Maher said, “We da rebels now and now we get to talk like this.”

“We don’t need no outside agitators with their Make America Great Again hats coming in here telling us about solar panels,” Maher said, adding that liberals really know how to properly use tiki torches – “for lesbian weddings on the beach.”

“Jeff Sessions said, and I quote, ‘Good people don’t smoke marijuana,’” Maher said. “Well, we got good people here and sometimes we just want to sit on our porch and watch our grass grow.”

Also tonight, Maher’s guest Tim Gunn, fashion guru and host of Lifetime’s Project Runway, addressed the sartorial issue of the day: Donald Trump’s mismatched, blue jacket/black pants suit.

“Even if it were a blazer and a pair of pants,” Gunn said, “one does not do that. This says I’m a great big slob and I don’t care if I get dressed in the dark.”

And for Overtime viewers wondering what Gunn was talking about as tonight’s YouTube-only segment began, he was re-telling a long-ago anecdote about his FBI-agent father introducing young Tim and his sister to Vivian Vance in Herbert Hoover’s office.

Thing is, Gunn said, Vance never visited FBI headquarters. So who was that stout woman – and what was she doing in Hoover’s office?