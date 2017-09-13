ABC Studios has signed a development deal with prolific director-producer Randall Einhorn. Under the pact, Einhorn will direct a pilot for the studio this coming season, as well as develop character-driven comedy projects. This marks his return to ABC Studios where he worked on The Muppets.

Einhorn, who started as a director on reality shows, has emerged as a sought-after comedy pilot and series director. He was one of the primary directors on The Office and FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Starting with FX’s Wilfred, almost all pilots he has directed have gone to series. The string also includes ABC’s The Muppets, whose presentation he helmed, Fox’s breakout The Mick and, most recently the pilot for CBS’ upcoming series Me, Myself & I.

Einhorn also directed most episodes of Wilfred and The Muppets as well as the first season of The Mick and has served as an executive producer on all three.

On the drama side, Einhorn has directed episodes of such series as Fargo and Mad Dogs, leading to his recent assignment at AMC to direct and executive produce the pilot and two additional episodes of the network’s new straight-to-series drama Lodge 49.

Einhorn is repped by WME and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.