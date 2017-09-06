EXCLUSIVE: “We’re stuck together, you and me,” says an overprotective mom (Judy Greer) in this exclusive clip from the Kyle Rideout-directed comedy Public Schooled, which will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival September 9.

Co-written by Rideout and Josh Epstein, the pic follows socially awkward Liam, who has been homeschooled his entire life. When he falls in love with a popular girl who has lost a leg to cancer, he abandons his mother’s suffocating love and enrolls in public school, getting a crash course in sex, drugs and social mayhem.

Greer stars along with Daniel Doheny, Siobhan Williams, Russell Peters, and Grace Park. The project was produced by Epstein and Adam Folk. Kaleidoscope is overseeing international sales.

See the clip above.