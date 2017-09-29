Ben Silverman and Howard T Owens’ indie studio Propagate Content has inked a worldwide production and distribution deal with Bruce Nash’s Nash Entertainment. The plan is for Propogate to mine Nash’s TV library of series including reality fare like For Love or Money and Who Wants to Marry My Dad? to be redeveloped and reshaped for U.S. and international markets. They also will team on new scripted and unscripted content with Propagate producing and handling distribution of the formats and finished programs.

Sales will launch at next month’s Mipcom in Cannes with For Love Or Money and Who Wants to Marry My Dad? which ran on NBC for four seasons and two seasons, respectively. Other Nash formats on offer include For Better or For Worse and Outback Jack. Among the new projects in the works are a unscripted Stan Lee fantasy superhero competition series, a children’s version of Nash’s series Magic’s Biggest Secrets Finally Revealed, and a format Nash calls, “the biggest dating show on earth.”

The deals will be spearheaded by Propagate’s international distribution division which it launched in January led by Cyrus Farrokh.

“Having created and produced some of the most successful franchises on television, Bruce Nash is a TV marvel,” said Propogate co-CEOs Silverman and Owens. “We are thrilled to be working with him to reintroduce Nash Entertainment’s proven hits to the global market, as well as partnering on newly developed properties. Bruce is a creative pioneer in our business and we are proud to have the opportunity to work together.”

Said Nash: “Ben and Howard are smart, well-respected televisionaries in our business. I am excited to be collaborating with them to bring my established TV brands and slate of new ideas to buyers both in the U.S. and throughout the world.”