Global indie studio Propagate Content is teaming with Executive Producer and Showrunner Charles Wachter to launch Hard Twenty, a new production company.

The first production company to launch under the Propagate umbrella, Hard Twenty will be based in Los Angeles and Toronto. Propagate and Hard Twenty have an exclusive co-production agreement, with Propagate retaining all international distribution rights for content developed by Hard Twenty.

Wachter, who has produced TV series including Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution, American Gladiators, King of the Nerds and Fashion Star, will serve as Founder and President of Hard Twenty.

Charles Wachter Propagate

“We are committed to bringing the best storytellers and creators to Propagate, and Charles is one of the most imaginative format producers in the industry,” said Propagate Co-CEOs Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens. “With a long history of producing top tier premium programming for all platforms, he represents a rare mix of creative inspiration and on the ground execution. We are thrilled to have his company Hard Twenty join us as we grow our global footprint.”

Said Wachter, “I’m so excited to partner with Ben, Howard, and the whole team at Propagate. They are some of television’s most creative producers, packagers, and deal makers. With their access to new markets and incredible talent and formats, Propagate is the ideal partner to launch with. I couldn’t be happier.”

Wachter served as Executive Producer and Showrunner on Apple’s first series, Planet of the Apps, co-produced by Propagate and Apple. He was also Executive Producer of MTV’s reboot Fear Factor.