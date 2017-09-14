The PGA has added more speakers for its fourth annual Produced By: New York conference. New sessions will feature Jessica Chastain, Timothee Chalamet, Dee Rees, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Amazon’s Ted Hope and Joe Lewis, Melissa James Gibson, Charles D. King, Peter Spears, and Frank Pugliese. The conference is set for October 28 at the Time Warner Center in New York.

Chastain, Founder of Freckle Films and star of the upcoming Molly’s Game, is set to join “The Power to Shake It Up,” a discussion about challenging the status quo and actively creating opportunities for women in all aspects of development and production, while telling stories from fresh voices that audiences haven’t heard before.

Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) , Charles D. King (Founder & CEO, MACRO), Dee Rees (Mudbound), and Peter Spears (Call Me By Your Name) will take part in “Producers’ Masterclass: The Power of Creative Collaboration.” Led by Bruce Cohen (American Beauty), the discussion includes producers of some of this year’s most acclaimed features as they share the stage with their key collaborators to talk about the filmmaking process and how their partnerships provide the defining elements of their memorable films.

A slate of new sessions will also be folded into this year’s event including “360 Profile: Amazon Studios” with Ted Hope (Head of Motion Pictures Production, Amazon Studios )and Joe Lewis (Head of Comedy, Drama and VR at Amazon Studios) as well as “Scripted Series Content: From Pitch to Post” with Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce) and Frank Pugliese (House of Cards).

Other sessions include a “Conversation With Anthony Bourdain & Lydia Tenaglia” where the two will talk about their creative partnership on A Cook’s Tour, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, and the forthcoming Wasted! The Story Of Food Waste.

Also confirmed to attend are Evgeny Afineevsky (Cries From Syria, Winter On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom), John Canning (VP Interactive Experiences, NBC Entertainment Digital), Jessica Goldberg (The Path, Parenthood), Bianca Goodloe (Managing Partner, Goodloe Law), John Hadity (Executive Vice President, EP Financial Solutions), Gary Lucchesi (President of the Producers Guild of America; The Lincoln Lawyer, Million Dollar Baby), Lori McCreary (President of the Producers Guild of America; Invictus, Madam Secretary), Frank Patterson (President, Pinewood Atlanta Studios) and Adaora Udoji (Adviser, VRAR Association; Adjunct Professor, ITP, NYU).