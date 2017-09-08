Hollywood PR and marketing firm Prodigy Public Relations has upped Rob Fleming from senior publicist to VP Film Publicity. He had spearheaded campaigns for the likes of IFC Films’ Wakefield, the Bill Paxton-starrer Mean Dreams from Vertical Entertainment and Electric Entertainment’s The Book Of Love with Jason Sudeikis and Jessica Biel.

Fleming joined the company in 2013 after stints at NBCUniversal and The CW. He will continue to report to Prodigy president and CEO Erik Bright.

“Rob has grown into an exceptional media strategist so this is a natural step and most-deserved,” Bright said. “I am excited to have him join the executive ranks during this growth period, and look forward to working with him as we continue to focus on providing our film clients with the highest level of service.”

Prodigy is currently repping Motorrad at the Toronto Film Festival.