No, we won’t be seeing any tweeted photos of Extra host Mario Lopez soaking wet in his tuxedo shirt today. For the first time in quite some time, the weather is pretty comfortable at the Primetime Emmys, overcast and 73 degrees with no chance of rain.

Typically, those on the red carpet are forced to annually battle a 90-degree heat wave, and are required to chug their fair share of water to stay alive.

But an added bonus this year? The whole red carpet is tented and air-conditioned. In the past, celebrities and executives have had to brave the blaring sun, pancake streams and all in the center of the Microsoft Theater piazza. In the past, VIPs have typically been held in an air-conditioned holding area at the Staples Center before stepping on to the red carpet, and this year, we understand it’s a straight drop-off on the carpet.

Awards shows and weather are hardly simpatico in Los Angeles. Three years ago during the Oscars, it rained in Los Angeles, essentially akin to ice rain in the Northeast. Oil slicks are created on the road due to the continual absence of rain in SoCal, and calamity ensues. Then Oscar host Ellen DeGeneres joked “For those of you watching around the world, it has been a tough couple of days for us here. It’s been raining. We’re fine. Thank you for your prayers.” During a rainy Golden Globes ceremony a couple of years ago, the press were shuttled through the back of the Beverly Hilton, which was under construction, and with its mountains of mud, the landscape looked like a scene fresh out of Werner Herzog’s Fitzcarraldo.

Meanwhile, in regards to security on site at the event, it’s exactly as the LAPD informed Deadline yesterday: Largely behind the scenes and low key to the naked eye.