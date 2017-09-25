Freeform’s biggest series, Pretty Little Liars, is getting a new spinoff. Three months after PLL ended its seven-season run, the cable network has given a pilot order to offshoot Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, toplined by PLL co-stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprising their roles. The project hails from the same auspices as the original series, writer/executive producer I. Marlene King, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, and it is based on the popular book series The Perfectionists, written by PLL author Sara Shepard.

Freeform (then ABC Family), King and Warner Horizon teamed to adapt Shepard’s Perfectionists novels in 2014, with the project eventually evolving into a PLL spinoff.

“Pretty Little Liars was a cultural phenomenon so it’s no wonder fans wanted more.” said Karey Burke, EVP, programming and development, Freeform. “We can’t wait to continue Marlene King’s rich and revolutionary storytelling with a new crop of leading ladies from Beacon Heights who will hold just as many secrets and lies as Rosewood did.”

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is set in the town of Beacon Heights where everything seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.

In Pretty Little Liars, Pieterse played Alison DiLaurentis, the former queen bee whose mysterious disappearance rocked the small town of Rosewood. Parrish played Mona Vanderwaal, Hanna Marin’s best friend who was unmasked as the mysterious tormentor “A” at the end of the show’s second season, and ultimately beat uber-villain, A.D., at her own game.

“I’m beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon,” says Marlene King. “I can’t wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights.”

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is produced by Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. I. Marlene King wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

Pretty Little Liars ranked as cable TV’s No. 1 drama across target 18-34 and 12-34 measures during its final season, winning its time period in each of its 160 originals in the key demographics. PLL also remains the No. 1 most social TV series for 2016/17 season to date with 266 million engagements (despite wrapping at the end of June), and still accounts for the Top 6 most tweeted scripted cable TV telecasts in the platform’s history.

Freeform (then ABC Family) first spun off PLL with the 2013 series Ravenswood, which ran for one season. The network’s slate of scripted original series include popular comedy “Young & Hungry”; new comedies grown-ish, spinoff from ABC’s black-ish, and Alone Together, which are slated to premiere in 2018; along with new drama The Bold Type; supernatural thriller Beyond; Famous In Love starring Bella Thorne; The Fosters; Shadowhunters; and the upcoming Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, coming in 2018.

Parrish is currently starring in a production of Grease in Toronto.