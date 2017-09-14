BBC One’s newspaper drama Press has set its ensemble cast led by Charlotte Riley and Ben Chaplin, and featuring David Suchet. Created by Doctor Foster’s Mike Bartlett, the six-episode series is a Lookout Point/BBC Studios/Deep Indigo production, co-produced with Masterpiece for BBC One. Filming begins in London next month for air in 2018.

To be directed by Tom Vaughan (Victoria, Doctor Foster), the series is set in the world of competing London newspapers. With a past riven by hacking scandals, their present is at the mercy of the digital age and the 24-hour news cycle. Press will explore the turbulent media landscape and the ethical dilemmas that journalists and editors face each day.

Riley (Peaky Blinders, King Charles III) will play the News Editor of fictional broadsheet, The Herald. Chaplin (Apple Tree Yard, The Thin Red Line) will play Editor of rival, The Post. Suchet (Poirot) is Chairman & CEO of Worldwide News, owner of The Post.

Priyanga Burford (London Spy, King Charles III) has been set as The Herald’s Editor; Paapa Essiedu (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) is The Post’s newest reporter; and Shane Zaza (Happy Valley) its News Editor. Further, Ellie Kendrick (Game Of Thrones) will be a junior reporter; Al Weaver (Grantchester) an investigative journalist; and Brendan Cowell (Game Of Thrones) the Deputy Editor at The Herald.

BBC Drama Controller Piers Wenger says, “The newspaper business is part of Britain’s identity and Mike’s gripping stories of crusading journalists in this ever-changing industry, brought to life by this brilliantly talented cast make for a fresh, thrilling and utterly British contemporary drama.”

Masterpiece Exec Producer Rebecca Eaton adds,“News, fake news, business and politics have long been bedfellows — now more than ever. Mike Bartlett understands how to make all this real and immediate.”

Executive Producers are Faith Penhale and Bartlett for Lookout Point, Bethan Jones for BBC Studios, Nigel Stafford-Clark for Deep Indigo, Mona Qureshi for BBC One and Eaton for Masterpiece. Paul Gilbert (Humans) is producer.

International Distribution will be handled by BBC Worldwide.