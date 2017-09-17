Wonder where many of the town’s big film industry players were this weekend? Well, turns out there was another big celebration besides the Emmy’s. It was a weekend-long bash up in Ojai with some of the best-known names in feature entertainment who gathered to celebrate the 50th birthday of Mark Vahradian (Transformers 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 plus the Bumblebee spinoff). On Friday 100+ attendees took over the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa and then on Saturday they all piled into the Boccali vineyard where the beloved producer was treated with a surprise tribute video which included the elusive Marty Bowen (currently on set), friends from high school and some of those in attendance.

And the guest list? It reads like the film industry’s own Sun Valley (of sorts): executives Scott Stuber (Netflix) and Molly Sims (actress), Sean Bailey (Disney), Jon Glickman (MGM), Chris Fenton (DMG), David Beaubaire (Sony), Adam Goodman (Le Vision), Lynne Frank (WB’s) and Amy Friedlander (Uber), producers Beau Flynn and Marley Shelton (actress), Andrew Lazar, Guymon Casady, Basil Iwanyk, Mark Ciardi, Jim Whitaker, Emile Gladstone, Gordon Gray, Craig Flores, Todd Hoffman, and the agency guys Jeff Gorin (WME), Scott Greenberg (CAA) and Charlie Ferraro (UTA).

“It was a fantastic weekend,” said one attendee returning home today. “It was amazing to see so many 25-year relationships in one place and it was all because we love Mark.”

We’re told that Vahradian’s wife Chelsea put the whole shindig together with the help of producer Beau Flynn.