Game of Silence and House of Lies alum Larenz Tate, who recurred in four episodes of Season 4 of Starz’s hit drama series Power, has been promoted to series regular for Season 5.

Tate plays Councilman Rashad Tate, a city councilman from Jamaica Queens.

Power follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a drug kingpin living a double life who in season 4 sought to find redemption.

Courtney A. Kemp serves as the creator, showrunner and executive producer of Power. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers.

In addition to Game of Silence and House of Lies, Tate starred as Bart “Black Shawn” Johnston on FX’s Rescue Me and recently was cast as the male lead in ABC drama pilot Salamander. On the big screen, Tate most recently appeared in Girls Trip. He’s repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Paradigm.

Season 5 premieres in 2018.