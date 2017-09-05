With revenge dripping from its teeth, the Season 4 finale of Power went out with a bang on Sunday – and we don’t just mean the pulling of that trigger on the Starz series. As Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tasha’s (Naturi Naughton) son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) took down his sister’s killer, the Courtney Kemp created drama hit a viewership season high.

Having seen the last three episodes of Power’s fourth season leaked last month, the 9 PM airing of the Kemp and Monica Mitchell co-written episode, “You Can’t Fix This” snagged an audience of 2.0 million. That’s up a notch from the previous Season 4 high of 1.9 million that the August 20 broadcast “That Ain’t Me” pulled in against the penultimate episode of the penultimate season of Game of Thrones. It is also pretty much in line with the 2.01 million that the Season 3 finale of September 25, 2016 achieved.

In a season that has seen big jumps on the premium cabler’s app for Power, which has new episodes available several hours before airing on Starz, the show hit 2.95 million sets of eyeballs overall this past weekend. That’s a 6% viewership uptick over what the Season 3 “In My Best Interest” ender garnered overall.

Numbers for the Power S4 finale and Starz app, as well as more multi-platform viewing, will seep in over the next week or so, but there is some context to draw from recent weeks. Information up until the August 13 “It’s Done” episode has Power hitting 8.8 million viewers per airing this season. That’s a 10% rise over the Season 3 average, a lot of which can be attributed to Power’s audience watching on the app.

And, in the last bit of math, Power’s Season 4 finale was up 19% in first broadcast linear viewers over the Season 4 premiere of June 25. The most watched single episode of the Curtis “50 Cent’ Jackson co-starring an EP’d series remains the 2.26 million who watched the first run of the Season 3 debut of July 17, 2016.

Power is expected to return for its fifth season next summer.