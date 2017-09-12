EXCLUSIVE: Some documentaries’ topics just stink. And Comedy Dynamics is holding its nose after acquiring theatrical and worldwide distribution rights to Poop Talk — a film about exactly what you think it’s about — at the Toronto Film Festival. Director Aaron Feldman’s pic will hit theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and other markets along with a global VOD release early next year.

Comedy Dynamics

Poop Talk is described as an open and honest look at a taboo topic in today’s society. The docu gives an inside look at all things poop — from uncensored, embarrassing moments to scientific explanations recounted by 50 experts and comedians including Kumail Nanjiani, Nicole Byer, Adam Carolla, Rob Corddry, Nikki Glaser, Pete Holmes, Eric Stonestreet, Randy and Jason Sklar, Nick Swardson, Dr. Drew Pinsky and many others. It’s a look at how we as a society deal with poop and what it reveals about who we are.

“Poop Talk allows those who are both comfortable and uncomfortable to sit back and be entertained by some of the best in the business talking about something that everyone knows a little bit about,” producer Sammi Edelson said. “We set out to make something lighthearted but informative and are excited to share it with the world.”



Said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics parent the Nacelle Company. “Poop Talk is going to be an instant comedy classic film like The Aristocrats before it. We are very excited to be a part of this film which will be laughed at and loved for generations to come.”