After nearly 25 years as Toronto International Film Festival Director/CEO, Piers Handling announced this morning that 2018’s festival will be his last. He has guided the festival from a small gathering to a preeminent 10-day event that is an important awards season launch pad and acquisitions market for indie films. That included the building of the TIFF Bell Lightbox headquarters. Festival organizers said they will search for and name a replacement over the coming months.

“Because of Piers’ leadership, TIFF is the leading cultural organization it is today, with a global reach and impact,” said Jennifer Tory, Chair of the Board of Directors of TIFF. “We are all indebted to him for his years of vision, innovation and dedication to the art of film.”

Said Handling: “I joined the festival in 1982 and have been CEO for the past 23 years. I am incredibly proud of the legacy we have achieved during that time. I am completely confident in the future of TIFF. It is now one of the most important film organizations in the world,” said Handling. “We have an exciting and bold new strategic plan — Audience First. While I am excited about what the future holds in store for me, my immediate focus remains leading this wonderful organization through to the end of 2018, and ensuring that TIFF continues to inspire audiences and celebrate the riches of cinema from all over the globe.”

Handling has received such accolades over the years as Officer of the Order of Canada, the Order of Ontario, and France’s highest cultural insignia “Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres,”,